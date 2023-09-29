People are being warned to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters continue to damp down at a huge fire at a Kent farm.

700 cattle were saved from the blaze which destroyed two barns at Elmtree Farm at Sellindge near Ashford.

As fire crews fought the flames, neighbouring farmers rescued animals, and used tractors to move hay to limit the spread of the fire.

On Friday (29 September), two fire engines remain at the scene damping down.

Hundreds of cattle were rescued from the at Elmtree Farm at Sellindge near Ashford. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue said: " Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and are continuing to clear debris and maintain a watching brief of the smouldering haystack to ensure it does not spread.

"Fires of this nature can take some days to be fully extinguished and can cause smoke to increase and decrease as sections of the haystack are pulled away and dampened down.

"While firefighting operations continue, people living or working nearby are still advised to close windows and doors closed. "

