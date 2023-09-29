A 4ft-long royal python has been found under a bush in a Sussex village - the second one found in the village within a week.

The reptile was spotted by a horse-rider in a layby in Southbrook Road, West Ashling, on Sunday (24 September).

RSPCA animal rescue officer Claire Thomas rescued the snake and transferred it to a vet for a check-up.

The charity is concerned that a number of large snakes have been found in such a short space of time. Credit: RSPCA

The discovery comes just a week after another large pet snake was rescued by the RSPCA in a field in the village on Monday 18 September.

And yesterday (28 September), a report was made to the RSPCA that a 3.5ft-long python had been spotted in the village but when an officer attended to collect the snake, the animal could no longer be found.

It is not known if the incidents are related but the charity is concerned that a number of large snakes have been found in such a short space of time.

Ms Thomas said: “It’s not very often that we get called out to incidents involving large stray snakes so it may be that these incidents are related, though we cannot be sure at this stage.

“We don’t want to cause panic to anyone as royal pythons are not venomous snakes. It concerns us that these snakes have been outdoors just as the weather is getting cooler, as snakes need to be kept warm.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

The charity says snakes are dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy. Without proper care they can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration, injuries, parasites, and in severe cases or if left untreated, they can eventually die.

She added: “If anyone has any information on these snakes, please do get in touch with us on 0300 123 8018. Or if they are escaped pets and you believe you are the owner, you can get in touch on the same number.”

