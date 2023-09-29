Thousands of residents living in Sussex currently have no water or low pressure.

Southern Water customers are impacted in Winchelsea, Camber, Point Hill and Rye.

It comes after a leak near its Udimore reservoir last Friday (22 September).

Since then customers in the area have experienced intermittent problems with their water supply.

Southern Water says the area is rural so locating the leak has been complicated.

Currently, around 900 properties in Point Hill have no water and around 950 in Camber have had an intermittent supply and low pressure.

Tim McMahon, from Southern Water, apologised to the customers that have been impacted.

Bottled water stations have been set up. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for the company added: "Customers in Winchelsea and Rye should have a more stable supply this morning.

"We’re sorry to report customers in Camber are without water or have low pressure this morning this is due to issues with our tankering operation. We expect this to be resolved by midday.

"Additionally customers in Point Hill currently have no water. We’re doing investigations into why this is, and we expect this to be resolved by midday."

Mr McMahon said the repair to the leak will take until at least Sunday - after which the supply to customers should be back to what it used to be.

Two bottled water stations have been set up at Western Car Park, New Lydd Road, Camber, TN31 7RB and Rye Station, TN31 7AW.

Bottled water has been delivered to people on the priority services register.

Anybody who needs to be prioritised can be added to the register by calling 0330 303 0368.

