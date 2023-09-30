It's not even October and the weather feels as good now as any typical British summer's day...

Yet, if you venture into some towns in southern England it is already feeling very autumnal as Bonfire Night celebrations have been taking place.

There's good reason for events happening well in advance of the traditional Guy Fawkes night on November 5th...

Burgess Hill in West Sussex has the honour of hosting on Saturday evening, with the event relying on around £10,000 in donations to be a success.

6,500 people usually attend the Burgess Hill display Credit: ITV Meridian

6,500 people usually turn up to enjoy a procession through town, fireworks display and fun fair.

Volunteers involved in the event have already had good practice of parading with their fire sticks and torches.

They were taking part in Bonfire Night events in Crowborough and Uckfield a few weeks before.

It's a long-standing tradition that many of the bonfire societies early and that's because on the big night themselves they're called into action in Lewes.

The East Sussex town famed for its brewery goes BIG on fireworks each year and has even earned itself the title of 'bonfire capital'.

Tens of thousands of people attend from all over to enjoy a large parade featuring societies from across East and Sussex.

So yes, it is still several weeks until November, but the fireworks are in full swing!