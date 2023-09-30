Fire engines are at the scene of one of Brighton and Hove's largest and oldest seafront hotels.

The hotel DoubleTree Metropole Hotel on the King's Road, which is operated by the Hilton chain, has been evacuated.

Eyewitnesses say six fire engines from both East and West Sussex are in attendance.

The hotel is one of the largest on Brighton's seafront Credit: X@laplandlongspur

Built in 1890, the the Victorian hotel with 300 rooms is situated right in the city centre.

John Oetegenn who lives in private apartments above the hotel said, " Did not hear the alarm on 7th floor but was getting out the lift on ground floor to find alarm going off and hotel evacuated.

"Made hotel staff aware that people in Metropole court may not be aware then spoke to a fire officer about this."

In July this year, the iconic Royal Albion Hotel further along the seafront was destroyed by fire.

Then, efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered by high winds meaning the operation continued into the start of the following week.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service has been contacted for more details on the incident at the DoubleTree hotel.

More to follow