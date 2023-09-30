The building where police discovered the cannabis factory Credit: Google Maps

Police officers can thank their senses for discovering a cannabis factory in one town centre.

Two men were arrested after 129 plans were found in a building above a shop.

The officers who made the find were initially investigating a graffiti incident on Thursday afternoon when they smelt a strong smell of cannabis.

Sussex Police said people can expected to see an increased police presence on London Road, Bognor Regis.

The suspects, who are in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug – cannabis.

The force says investigations and enquiries are ongoing.

