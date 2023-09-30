Demonstrators in Oxfordshire have been calling for quicker action to eliminate road deaths.

100 people gathered in Oxford as part of the Safe Streets Now campaign with 24 people killed on the county's roads last year, according to the group Coalition for Health Streets and Active Travel.

Analysis by CoHSAT found half of the deaths were in a car, six were motorcyclists, three were pedestrians, two were cyclists and one was in a lorry.

Thousands of people were also injured in road collisions which the group say cannot continue.

Oxfordshire County Council has pledged to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

Its 'Vision Zero' strategy has targets along the way with a 25% in casualties by 2026 and a 50% reduction by 2030 before aiming to reach zero by 2050.

Campaigners argue the pace of change needs to run much faster and more needs to be done to change the design of roads to reduce risks for cyclists and pedestrians.

The event in Oxfordshire was part of a national day of action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...