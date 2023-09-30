Southern Water has shared a significant update as it investigates a major leak that led to hundreds of homes being without supply for a week.

The firm says the majority of customers in Rye, Camber and Winchelsea in East Sussex should have their water back on after the location of the leak was discovered.

Problems began after a leak at Udimore reservoir on Friday 22nd September but the rural nature of the site made it difficult for engineers to find the root of the problem.

People and businesses were forced to rely on bottled water and while the leak has been identified some areas are still being affected.

We will continue to provide deliveries of bottled water in the meantime.Around 910 properties in Rye and Point Hill that have had supply return may have lower pressure than normal.

Tankers have been brought in to increase supply.

However, around 230 properties in Point Hill and southern Rye including at Rock Channel Quay aren't being supplied by tankers.

Bottled water stations have opened in Western Car Park, New Lydd Road, Camber, TN31 7RB and at Rye Station, TN31 7AW.

Southern Water say the leak may not be fixed until Sunday because of the complexity of the leak.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...