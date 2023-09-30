A teenage girl has been assaulted while waiting at a bus stop during the morning rush hour.

The victim was on Henry Court Way at the Gregson Avenue stop in Gosport at around 8:30am on Monday September 25th when she was approached by a man she didn't know.

He started talking to her before putting his hand on her shoulder and touching her face.

Hampshire Police is investigating the incident and is now appealing for information from the public.

The suspect, who was wearing a black hoody and jeans, is described as being white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with dark hair and stubble.

Were you at the bus stop at the time? Perhaps you have footage of the incident?

We are particularly keen to hear from a woman who stepped in to assist the girl, as she may hold valuable evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230390923, or submit information online or via Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.