Police say 'work is ongoing' to identify a body pulled from a river near to a popular park.

Emergency services were called at 9:21am on Saturday after the discovery was made, with firefighters also sent to the scene.

Hampshire Police said the person is a male but it's too early to confirm any more information.

The River Itchen near Riverside Park in Southampton was sealed off for a time while investigations were carried out.

A statement from Hampshire Police said, "We were called at 9.21am today, 30 September, after a body of a man was found in the River Itchen near to Riverside Park.

"The body has now been recovered, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Formal identification has not taken place, and next of kin have not yet been informed. This work is ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...