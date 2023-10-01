Many households in East Sussex are facing a ninth day without water supplies.

Southern Water say 145 households continue to be affected in Point Hill and Southern Rye, that's around 330 customers.

The company has apologised and said they are working hard to restore supplies to all homes in the area.

Problems began after a leak at Udimore reservoir on Friday 22nd September but the rural nature of the site made it difficult for engineers to find the root of the problem.

The company said it had been a complex operation so far, which involved cutting back thick vegetation and digging deep trenches to find the buried pipe, which runs under a railway line.

Repairs taking place at the leak site

Around 4,800 homes have had their supplies restored through mains or tankers. Southern Water hopes to have completed the repairs - and restored supplies fully, by Sunday evening.

One bottled water station is open today at Rye Station, TN31 7AW - open from 8am to 9pm .

Some supplies are being restored using tankers

In a statement, Southern Water said they were continuing to deliver bottled water and monitor water pressure, but urged anyone with supply issues to contact them on 0330 303 0368.

They described the repair of the trunk main as 'challenging,' and published a summary of localised updates: