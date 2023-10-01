An art installation, controversially positioned just yards from where two children drowned at Bournemouth beach, will now incorporate a minute's silence in their memory.

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan died in May, after getting into trouble in the water next to Bournemouth pier.

A 15 metre-high mirrored archway was erected at the site as part of Bournemouth’s annual Arts by the Sea Festival, but received complaints from several people, including Joe's mother Vanessa Abbess, who described it as "disrespectful".

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council were initially under pressure to remove the sculpture, but following discussions with the families confirmed the artwork would remain in place until Wednesday.

The 15 metre high mirrored arch

Now, in addition, BCP Council has said that they are introducing additional features to encourage moments of silence and reflection for those that wish to do so.

In a statement they said, "The installation will shine a white light for a minute of silence and reflection on a half hour basis, which will preceded and followed by calming music.

"A sign has also been placed at the installation with a QR code donation link for anyone who wishes to donate to the Royal Life Saving Society in memory of Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan and others lost at sea."

Cllr Andy Martin, BCP Council Portfolio Holder responsible for Communications and Culture said:

“We remain deeply sorry for the upset that the positioning of the installation on the beach has caused, and we would like to express our gratitude to the families of Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan for working with us over the past few days to find a respectful way forward.

The families have said:

“Although still saddened by the choice of location, we have worked with BCP Council and the Arts by the Sea Festival team to find a respectful way for the installation to continue for the benefit of the event and the local community."

The art installation on the beach will remain in place as planned until Wednesday 4 October.