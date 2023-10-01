M27 closed following crash after driver suffers 'medical episode'

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash which closed the M27 in Hampshire for two hours.

Police were called at 8.07am on Sunday following the single-vehicle collision between junctions 9 and 10 near Fareham.

It is believed the driver, a man in his 60s, had suffered a medical incident.

A road closure was put in place to allow police and other emergency services to deal with the incident.

The motorway re-opened in both directions at around 10am.