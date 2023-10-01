An investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was killed during a late night collision in Broadstairs.

The driver of a black Seat Ibiza is reported to have crashed into a tree in Dumpton Park Drive near the junction with Bay View Road, at around 3.20am on Sunday 1 October.

Patrols attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where a passenger, an 18-year-old man, was confirmed dead.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

They are also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area around the time, to come forward.