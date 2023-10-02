A £5000 reward is being offered for information after a baby's placenta was found in Southampton.

The placenta was discovered on Wednesday 21 June in the Holly Brook Park area of the city.

An investigation has been ongoing to locate the mother and baby but with no success.

Crimestoppers is now offering the reward for information, hoping that it will encourage someone to come forward with what they know or suspect.

A £5000 reward for information is being offered anonymously. Credit: Crimestoppers

Beth Simpson, Hampshire Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “There is increasing concern for the wellbeing of the baby and its mother, who are yet to be found.

"We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

“We have put up this reward as it is believed that someone may know or suspect who the mother is and we hope it will prompt someone to speak to us.

"Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, keeps its promise of 100% anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

“Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or use our website’s secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will ever know you contacted us.

"We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”

Police at the scene at Holly Brook Park following the discovery in June. Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We hope the mother and baby are safe, but we cannot exclude the possibility that one or both have come to harm. We are aware that this publicity may cause the mother to be reluctant to come forward, however we expect that were the mother intending to and capable of contacting the authorities, she would have done so by now.

“Therefore we are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the mother to get in touch with Crimestoppers as per this appeal.

"We accept the report of two arrests may have caused concern. We are able to confirm that both of these individuals were arrested based on specific circumstances and have been completely discounted from the investigation.

"Our enquiries have also led to several other individuals being discounted without the need for arrest, so an arrest based on your information is not inevitable.

“We appreciate the sentiment from some members of the public that the woman will never make herself known and for us to leave her alone. However, we must consider a range of possibilities and that the mother and her child could be in distress or may have come to harm. In that instance, we are confident that the vast majority of the public would want and expect us to find out what has happened to both individuals and if necessary bring anyone that has caused them harm to justice.

“We are keeping a very open mind about the many scenarios that could have led to the placenta being discovered and ask for the public’s help in finding out what has happened here.

“We shall continue to visit people in the local community as we carry out our enquiries. Please do not be alarmed and we ask for your understanding whilst we follow this process.

“We sincerely hope the mother and baby we are looking for are safe and well. We continue to ask for the public’s help and to share information about anyone they suspect of having given birth in these circumstances. Please see the Crimestoppers appeal for more information about how to do this.”

