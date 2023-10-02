The council's housing officers could see the dogs inside living in filthy conditions. Credit: Oxford City Council

A criminal investigation has been launched after 12 dogs, a lizard, and a rabbit were found abandoned in a flat in Oxford in "appalling conditions."

The animals were being kept in the council flat with no supervision and neighbours reported someone came by once a week to put down piles of dry food.

Though the council flat was officially occupied, the tenant had moved out to turn it into a makeshift kennel.

The animals weren't able to get outside, so weren’t getting any exercise, and couldn’t even go out to the toilet.

The animals were found living in 'appalling conditions' in the flat in Oxford. Credit: Oxford City Council

Neighbours complained to Oxford City Council who launched an investigation.

Although they couldn’t get entry to the flat, officers were able to see the filthy conditions the animals were living in and could see and hear a number of dogs inside.

After securing a warrant from magistrates to enter the property, council staff organised a morning swoop to rescue the animals.

Video footage from the raid shows the appalling conditions the animals were being kept in, and the smell was described as "overwhelming."

Council officers and the RSPCA said the smell inside the flat was 'overwhelming.' Credit: Oxford City Council

The dog warden was able to scan the dogs for chips, in case any were lost or stolen, and the RSPCA safely removed all the animals for health checks and rehoming.

The flat will undergo a deep clean before being returned to the housing list.

Councillor Shaista Aziz, Cabinet Member for Safer Communities, said: "These animals were being held in appalling conditions and were severely neglected.

The dogs were safely rescued and will be rehomed. Credit: Oxford City Council

"This was more than just anti-social behaviour, it was inhumane, and I’d like to thank everyone involved in the rescue especially residents who first raised concerns.

“We take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and take action whenever we can.

"We have strong partnerships to help tackle issues and make sure the right action is taken as quickly as possible.

"Everyone has the right to live in clean, safe neighbourhoods.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...