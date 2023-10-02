Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a dog walker in Maidenehad.

The victim was walking her dig on a footpath i n an open meadow close to Woolley Firs and Cherry Garden Lane at around 5.45pm on 14 August, when she saw an offender crouched in the overgrowth along the path.

Feeling uneasy, the victim continued to walk towards a wooden gate.

But when she got to the gate, she looked behind to see the offender walking towards her.

The victim shouted at the offender and they grabbed her jumper and tried lifting it up, causing the victim to scream.

He then made off in the other direction.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Peter Fitzer of the CID team based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing this e-fit image in the hope that someone recognises the man depicted.

“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information that could help with our investigation, make a report online or call 101, quoting reference number 43230363229.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...