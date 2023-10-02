Play Brightcove video

Firefighters have now finished damping down at the site of a large barn fire in Sellindge near Ashford.

People living or working nearby can now open their windows and doors again - five days after the fire started.

Hundreds of cattle had to be rescued after the fire broke out on Wednesday night (27 September) - destroying two barns and a large haystack.

Farmers from across the area rushed to help as 700 cows and their calfs were rescued from the flames.

Emergency services at the farm in Sellindge, Ashford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent 50 firefighters and 14 fire engines to the farm on Main Road in Sellindge on Wednesday. The service volunteer response teams were also involved in the operation.

Some local homes lost power but that has now been restored.

On Sunday night, locals were still being advised to keep their windows shut and fire crews remained on site, but crews say they have now left the scene.

The fire service is asking locals to notify anyone without access to social media that they are no longer advised to close windows and doors.

Posting on X, a spokesperson said: " Firefighting operations are now complete a farm in Sellindge, Ashford.

"People in the area are no longer advised to close windows and doors."

