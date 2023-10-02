An 'obviously drunk' driver who was pulled over by police in Oxford after they spotted him driving 'in a strange manner' has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Simon Edwards, of no fixed address, was pulled over in Church Cowley Road just after midnight on Wednesday 27th September.

The 38-year-old was arrested and taken to Abingdon police station after he failed to provide his name or take a breath test.

It took several hours in custody before Edwards told officers his name and they realised he was already disqualified from driving until 2027 for a similar offence.

He was charged the following day with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Edwards pleaded guilty to all charges at Oxford Magistrates' Court and, alongside his prison sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for five years after his release from prison, and told to pay £154 in costs.

Investigating officer PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Unfortunately we are still having to deal with drivers putting themselves and others at risk by deciding to drink and drive.

"Thankfully, we were able to stop this driver before he caused harm to anyone.

"Edwards was already disqualified from driving and was put in front of a court at the earliest opportunity, which turned out to be the next day.

"We will continue to robustly target offenders who drive while over the alcohol limit or disqualified in order to keep the public safe on the roads.

"Those people who commit these offences will be put before the courts.”

