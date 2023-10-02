BMW driver, 49, killed and four others injured in two-car crash in Horsham
A man has died and four other people have been left injured after a two-car crash on a roundabout.
A white BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 Series crashed on the A264 Rusper Road Roundabout in Horsham in Sussex at about 7.20pm on Saturday (30 September).
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man from Broadbridge Heath, died at the scene.
A 52-year-old woman from Billingshurst suffered life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.
A 55-year-old woman from Billingshurst is also in a serious condition in hospital.
Two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
A statement by Sussex Police said: "Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the two vehicles, a white BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 Series, being driven in the area beforehand.
"Contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Temperature."
