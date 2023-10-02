A man has died and four other people have been left injured after a two-car crash on a roundabout.

A white BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 Series crashed on the A264 Rusper Road Roundabout in Horsham in Sussex at about 7.20pm on Saturday (30 September).

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man from Broadbridge Heath, died at the scene.

A 52-year-old woman from Billingshurst suffered life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

A 55-year-old woman from Billingshurst is also in a serious condition in hospital.

Two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

A statement by Sussex Police said: "Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the two vehicles, a white BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 Series, being driven in the area beforehand.

"Contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Temperature."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...