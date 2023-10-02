Residents in Christchurch are being urged not to approach a skunk that escaped from a property in the town last week.

Sky the skunk went on a disappeared on Friday, (29 September) after her own Sharon Tyler accidentally left the back gate open.

Sharon, who has kept the animals as pets for the last 17 years, has appealed for locals to report all sightings of Sky, who is afraid of people she doesn't know.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Sharon appealed to those who live near Ladysmith Close to keep an eye out for her.

Sharon has been looking for Sky all weekend Credit: ITV Meridian

"My main concern is that a dog could attack her," Sharon said.

"The lack of food is also a worry.

"She's deaf as well so she won't hear anything creep up on her... she's shy, she's timid, she's frightened of strangers."

Sky is described as a lovely animal, who is loving and caring despite her old age.

Sky's owner Sharon Tyler spoke about her worries for the skunk.

She will not spray unless she was petrified and has only ever done so once, Sharon said.

"She is just like and dog, cat, etc... they are like naughty toddlers.

"She opens fridges, digs up the carpets etc...

"They are just lovely animals. I'm sure she is still in the area.

"If anyone can help please contact me."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...