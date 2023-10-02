Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of @Brand_Stu_Dad

There has been a huge explosion on the outskirts of Oxford after lightning struck a tank at a food waste recycling plant.

Lightning struck what's known as a digester tank at the food waste recycling firm, Severn Trent Green Power in Yarnton just before 7:30 this evening.

Police and fire crews are at the scene, and local residents who live nearby are urged to stay at home and keep doors and windows closed.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Our officers are currently at the scene of a fire at a waste plant near Yarnton, Oxfordshire.

"It is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather this evening, causing a large fire.

"No one is believed to have been hurt, but emergency services remain at the scene at this time.

"As a result of this, A40 has been closed between Wolvercote and Eynsham.

"To ensure public safety, nearby residents are asked to stay at home, to shut windows and doors and not to attend the scene."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the waste recycling plant said: "Severn Trent Green Power can confirm that at around 19:20 this evening, a digester tank at its Cassington AD facility near Yarnton, Oxfordshire, was struck by lightning resulting in the biogas within that tank igniting.

"We are working with the emergency services to secure the site and will provide further comments in due course."

Homes nearby have reported power cuts.

According to SSEN there are currently properties in 74 different postcodes without supplies.

This is a developing story - more follows.