Thames Valley Police has confirmed that it are investigating an allegation involving reports of "harassment and stalking" thought to be against Russell Brand.

The force, which patrols Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, said it was contacted by a woman with "new information" two weeks ago.

It comes after the the Metropolitan Police said it is investigating multiple sex offence allegations following news reports about the comedian.

On Monday, (25 September) the Met said it had received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

The comedian and actor has strongly denied accusations made by four women in the investigation.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks, received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.

"This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."

The force added it was not confirming or denying any name that may have provided to them.

It also confirmed it was looking into the new information but "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".

No arrests have been made in connection with the allegations.

Last weekend, Russell Brand thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him.

He posted a three-minute clip on YouTube, Rumble and X, describing the week since the claims were published as “extraordinary and distressing”.

