All homes in East Sussex have now had their water supply restored after a major leak 10 days ago.

The problem began on Friday 22 September when a pipe situated under a railway line at Udimore reservoir burst.

Thousands of homes were affected with bottled water stations set up for residents.

Bottled water stations had to be set up for residents Credit: ITV Meridian

Southern Water apologised to customers and said the location of the pipe made for a complex operation which involved digging deep trenches and cutting back thick vegetation.

Now, nearly 5000 homes have been reconnected to the mains, however tankers have been brought in to supplement the supply of approximately 1500 properties.

The water company is cleaning an old disused pipe in preparation to replace the broken one.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...