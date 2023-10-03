The M25 in Kent has been closed clockwise due to a collision involving a motorcycle.

The carriageway is shut between J5 for the M26, A21 and Chipstead, and J6 for Godstone.

All emergency services including Kent Police and the Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex are in attendance, and National Highways described the collision as serious.

Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

The road is likely to be closed for some time and drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

Traffic is queuing on approach. Credit: National Highways

Long queues of 30 minutes have built on approach, with delays also being reported on the M26 westbound.

Local roads, including the A25, are reporting delays upwards of 20 minutes as drivers leave the motorway.

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

At M25 Junction 5 follow onto A21 and then take the second A25 exit towards Westerham.

Follow A25 through Sundridge, Brasted, Westerham, Limpsfield and Oxted.

Continue along A25 towards Godstone to A25 / A22 roundabout.

Take 3rd exit onto A22 towards London to M25 Junction 6 "Godstone Interchange" and take 2nd exit and rejoin M25 towards Gatwick.

A previous closure on the anticlockwise carriageway has now been lifted.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...