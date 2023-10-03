Play Brightcove video

Timelapse footage shows 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' mural made out of pumpkins

A farm in Southampton has been working on a new display to mark the start of the pumpkin-picking season.

Sunnyfield Farm in Totton, Southampton creates a yearly mural made entirely out of pumpkins.

This year it was revealed to be a depiction of an iconic scene in the Disney movie, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

The stop-motion film is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

People were asked to comment on their ideas for this year's pyramid design. Credit: Sunnyfield Farm, Facebook

Posting on social media on Sunday, a spokesperson for the farm said: "What's this? What's this?

" There's pumpkins everywhere! Happy 1st of October everyone!

"We certainly had fun building this Nightmare Before Christmas set as we celebrate the film's 30th anniversary.

"We still have more exciting sets to build and share with you before we open on the 7 October."

