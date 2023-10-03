An appeal is being made to help find the owner of two dogs that were found wandering alone on their leads.

The dogs, one male and one female, were found at around 10pm on Monday 2 October in Parsonage Lane in Bobbing, Kent.

Unaccompanied dogs are usually considered lost or abandoned and are handed over to the local dog warden when their owners cannot be found.

However, because of how the animals were found suggested that the owner may have gone missing, police officers say they are keen to find them to ensure they are safe, as well as reunite them with their pets.

The dogs are believed to be between 12 and 18 months old.

The male dog has a green collar, and the female dog is wearing a pink collar.

One lead is blue and the other lead is green. The male dog has been neutered, while both dogs do not have a microchip.

Officers have being searching the Parsonage Lane area on patrol and also using the Kent Police drone, but have not been able to locate the owner.

Inspector Stephen Callow of Swale’s Local Policing Team said: "As the area is surrounded by countryside we are keen to make sure the dogs’ owner isn’t unaccounted for and I am asking anyone who recognises the animals to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 999 and quote 03-0718.

