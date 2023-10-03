The body of a boy has been discovered in a woodland after reports a teenager had gone missing one month ago.

Kent Police attended Mote Park in Maidstone at around 11am on Monday (2 October) where a body was found.

The family of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday 6 September 2023 have been informed.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

