A man has been arrested after police issued an e-fit to find a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on a dog walker in Maidenhead.

The victim was walking her dog on a footpath in an open meadow close to Woolley Firs and Cherry Garden Lane on an evening in August 2023, when she saw an offender crouched in the overgrowth along the path.

Police say after the image was released a number of people came forward with information which led to the arrest of a man, 46, from Maidenhead.

The incident took place on 14 August, at around 5.45pm - the victim was walking towards a wooden gate when she started to feel uneasy.

She looked behind to see the offender walking towards her.

The victim shouted at the offender and they grabbed her jumper and tried lifting it up, causing the victim to scream.

He then made off in the other direction.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Following the E-fit being published a number of people have come forward with information and this is being assessed.

"A 46-year-old man from Maidenhead has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

"He remains in custody at this time. Our investigation into this incident continues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...