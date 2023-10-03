Play Brightcove video

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Credit: @emmettx

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a residential property in Brighton this evening (Tuesday 3 October).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in Saunders Park View at 6.21pm.

Crews from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne and Seaford have been at the scene.

They have been using breathing apparatus, an Aerial Ladder Platform and two main jets.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 8pm with the incident scaled back by the fire service.

Police officers and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

People living nearby are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Lewes Road is due to reopen but people are being asked to avoid Saunders Park View which remains closed.

The fire service said: "All persons are accounted for and residents are being looked after at a local rest centre by local authority."