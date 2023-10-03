A council in Kent has fined over a hundred drivers since the start of 2023, following efforts to crack down on selfish parking at school pick-up and drop-off time.

Canterbury City Council has dished out 122 penalty charge notices as part of Operation Safety Net, which works to keep children and parents safe outside of schools.

Officers have been popping up at different schools across the district every morning and afternoon as part of efforts to tackle the bad behaviour, and the majority of parents have welcomed their presence.

Some, the council said, have been abusive when their bad parking has been questioned - and the authority says it makes no apologies for fining them.

Officers issued a PCN to this vehicle last Thursday, which was parked on double yellows outside a school. Credit: Canterbury City Council

In one day, officers moved on six inappropriately parked parents outside St Stephen's school, as they attempted to park on yellow lines or school zig-zags.

One drove off, the council said and gave abuse to its officers whilst doing so. The parent then parked on the driveway of a neighbouring property instead.

In a statement, the authority said: "We make zero apologies for continuing to make this type of enforcement a priority. We know the vast majority of parents welcome our presence and appreciate our efforts to look after their children.

"Our officers are at different schools across the district every morning and afternoon. There’s no warning in advance as to where they’re going to be.

"Please park responsibly. That way you’ll be joining us in helping to keep the district’s children safe – and you won’t get a fine!"

