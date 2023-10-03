Play Brightcove video

Abigail Bracken meets pet foster carers in Eastbourne and Rye

An animal rescue charity says it's having to turn away record numbers of animals in need - and is appealing for foster carers to help.

The People's Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) wants to recruit short-term carers to look after cats and dogs in their own home until they can be adopted.

The charity was first established in Sussex and although most of its carers are currently in the South East, it's appealing for volunteers nationwide.

Katherine Pickering has already fostered five dogs from her home in Eastbourne:



PAWS only rescues cats and dogs when they have foster carers willing to look after them in their own homes.

The charity covers the cost of vet bills and gives first aid training to its volunteers, but asks for carers to pay for the cost of food and bedding.

PAWS co-founder and director, Megan Baker, says:

“Being a foster-based rescue means our cats and dogs are given the time and space they need to relax and decompress before finding their forever homes.

“Kennels can be noisy and stressful and our experience tells us that animals behave completely differently in these environments.

"Our approach allows for more reliable assessments based on their behaviour in a home, and means that they’re much happier while awaiting their forever families.”