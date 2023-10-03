Oxford village residents describe 'ball of flames' as lightning caused explosion at recycling plant
Report by ITV News Meridian's Wesley Smith
People living in villages north west of Oxford have described the moment a food waste recycling plant was struck by lightning causing a gas explosion.
Residents say there was a bang, an orange glow in the sky and what appeared to be a "ball of flames".
The flames could be seen for miles at the Seven Trent Green Power site in Cassington near Yarnton at 7.15pm yesterday evening (Monday 2 October).
The company says it is relieved no was was hurt - and has praised emergency services.
Neil Currell, an eyewitness, said: "You could smell burning immediately. Then there was smoke about two, three minutes later. There was a haze everywhere. Within minutes there were sirens going up and down the A40."
Village resident, Mary Fitzgerald, described the scene as looking like the "reverse of a comet - just going upwards, a big ball of flames".
Another resident, Jim Thomson said it was like a "mini atomic explosion".
Eyewitness, Jane Cook, added: "All of a sudden you hear this god-almighty crack which was rather large for an ordinary thunderclap.
"I looked out of the window to see the lightning but instead of the lightning, there was just a huge glow in the sky."
