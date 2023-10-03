Two pigs have been struck down and killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in Hampshire.

One of the pigs was hit and killed in a collision with a car on the B3079 at Bramshaw on 30 June this year. The car did not stop at the scene.

In a separate incident, on 29 September, police officers received reports of a pig being hit and killed in a collision on Stoney Cross Plain Road. The vehicle also did not stop at the scene.

Officers at Country Watch say they have been dealing with a number of incidents recently of animals being hit by cars in the New Forest.

On 27 September they also received reports of two dead sheep in the road in Cadnam.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "It’s important for motorists to know what to do following a collision with a large animal in the road.

"Many of the animals that roam the New Forest such as pigs, horses, sheep, cows and donkeys are owned by the Commoners.

"Under the ancient practice of pannage, pigs are released into the Forest to feed on fallen acorns, beechmast, chestnuts and other nuts.

"Green acorns in particular are poisonous to the ponies and cattle which roam the forest the majority of the year.

"The pannage season this year runs from Monday 11 September to Friday 17 November 2023."

What do I do if I hit an animal while driving?

In the event of a collision, the advice is to stop your vehicle, check on the animal if safe to do so, identify your location and report to the police.

Officers recommend downloading the What3Words app on your smartphone to help identify exactly where you are. The information can be passed to a police call handler to help track your location.

Police will then make contact with an agister.

What if I do not stop?

It is an offence to fail to report a collision with an animal under Section 170(8) of the Road Traffic Act 1988. The animals captured within this piece of legislation are horse, cattle, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat and dog.

The offence can carry up to six months' imprisonment. It can also carry penalty points and / or disqualification from driving.

Further details on who to speak with in the event a collision, or finding a sick/injured animal in the road in Hampshire and the New Forest can be found here.

