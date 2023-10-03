Play Brightcove video

Three of five tanks were damaged by the fire at Severn Trent Green Power in Yarnton

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a food waste recycling plant on the outskirts of Oxford after a lightning strike caused an explosion.

A digester tank at Severn Trent Green Power in Yarnton was struck just before 7:30pm last night (Monday 2nd) causing a huge explosion and fire.

This morning a spokesperson from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue said, "There are now two appliances and a hydraulic platform on the scene compared to the six crews and other support vehicles at the height of the incident yesterday evening.

"The fire is under control and did not spread. Three of five tanks at the scene were damaged."

In a statement, A Severn Trent Green Power spokesperson said, “We’d like to thank the emergency services for their work overnight to contain and lead the incident at Cassington, where our plant was struck by lightning.

"Keeping our teams and the local community safe has been of paramount importance and we are relieved that no one has been hurt. We will continue to work with the emergency services who are still on site as we assess the damage and while the fire is under control, we urge people not to come to the site today.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...