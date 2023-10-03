Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Chlöe Oliver went to see a suite which aims to provide solace and support for families who have recently experienced the loss of a child

A couple from East Witterings in Sussex who lost their baby boy unexpectedly at four months old want to raise awareness of the support available to other families after the death of a child.

Rupert was born with a hole in his heart, and after months of complications, he suffered a devastating stroke.

He died in a London hospital and his body was transferred to Chestnut Tree House Hospice near Arundel, to allow the family to say their goodbyes.

They say the support they received in the weeks after his death allowed them to recover from the unimaginable.

The couple are one of dozens to use the free service, provided by the charity in West Sussex, which is available to anyone living in Sussex and South East Hampshire - their baby, child, or young person doesn’t need to have been cared for by the hospice before their death.

Rupert's mother Kate Portlock says: "When we were given the option to bring Rupert to the hospice and the bereavement suite it felt like a glimmer of hope in the worst moment of our lives.

"The next day a nurse from the hospice rang us and said Rupert’s on his way, we’ve got his room ready, we’ve put the lights on for him, we’ve got music and his beds ready. I can’t tell you how that felt for us.”

Rupert's parents say the private space provided by the charity helped them navigate the difficult journey of loss.

Located within the rural grounds of the hospice near Arundel, the dedicated space aims to provide solace and support for families who have recently experienced the loss of a child.

Amenities hope to ease the practical burdens as the family grieves.

A living room means parents can remain close to their child without needing to keep vigil at their bedside.

A private garden allows an area for siblings to play and a private entrance for a hearse to take the child on their final journey.

Kate continues: “Because he’d been so unwell hew as covered in tube and wires he didn’t look anything like our baby.

When we got the phone call from a counsellor supporting Sam and I who gave us the option to bring Rupert to the hospice which is nearer our home and even that felt amazing just knowing Rupert would be closer to us…and we dreamt of bringing him home.

"Our five year old son calls it the place that looked after Rupert and I think that’s so lovely. There’s nothing scary about it - it doesn’t feel worrying to come here. I actually feel really close to Rupert when Im here.”

The hospice is able to provide the service for free for those that qualify as the hospice receives 17% of its funding from the government, the rest is provided through donations and fundraising.

The death of a child is a hugely challenging and distressing time. If you, or someone you know have experienced the death of a child there is support out there, including the below charities:

