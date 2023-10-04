17 people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through a block of flats in Brighton.

Neighbours say they heard a large explosion before flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the building near Lewes Road last night (3 October).

There is speculation the fire was started by a lithium battery from an e-bike but the fire service says it's too early to comment.

Everyone who was in the building has been accounted for and a local rest centre was set up for residents by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Firefighters were called to Saunders Park View, near Lewes Road in Brighton, at 6.21pm on Tuesday evening Credit: @emmettx

One eyewitness, Esme Downs, said: "It was like there was fire coming from the windows, there was glowing from inside.

"There were firefighters inside, you could see their flashlights, it was just blazing and it was really wild."

Jae Johnson, another eyewitness, described her panic at the thought of people being stuck in the building. She said: "There was a lot of shouting, people telling people to get back into their houses.

"There was a lot of people out here shouting and screaming."

George Ruckman lives in a maisonette, one of the 10 homes evacuated, and next door to where the fire started

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "A full fire investigation will be carried out by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of a fire in Saunders Park View in Brighton.

"We are aware of speculation however it is important that the proper process is followed before any information is released. This may take some time.

"Firefighters from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne and Seaford were called at 6.21pm on Tuesday 3 October to reports of fire at a residential property.

"They worked hard to stop the fire from spreading throughout the whole building."