A jury has found a serving Dorset Police officer guilty of raping a friend.

PC Ravi Canhye, who is based at Bournemouth police station, has been found guilty on eight charges - two charges of rape, one count of attempted rape, three charges of assault of penetration and one of sexual assault against one woman.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a second woman.

The offences took place between April 8 and 11, 2022.

The 47-year-old, from Poole, will be sentenced tomorrow. (Thursday 5 October)

