A Lamborghini sports car, large amounts of steroids and £300,000 in cash have been seized during a day of action to combat drug dealing and money laundering in Sussex.

Police executed warrants at a number of homes and businesses in Eastbourne, Hailsham and Polegate.

Five people were arrested and one man has since been charged following the raids last Thursday. (28 September)

Two "steroid production facilities" were also uncovered – one concealed in a shipping container.

"Significant quantities of steroids" and other prescription medication were also found and seized by police during the raids. Credit: Sussex Police

Sussex Police said "significant quantities of steroids" and other prescription medication were also found and seized.

As well as the cash, a number of high-value items including the Lamborghini Urus and designer clothing were taken.

Paul Veness, 42, of Hailsham Road, Polegate was one of the five people arrested.

He was subsequently charged with the production of anabolic steroids, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class C drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class C drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded into custody before appearing again on 30 October.

Raids were carried out at addresses in Eastbourne, Hailsham, and Polegate in East Sussex. Credit: Sussex Police

The four others arrested - two men and two women - were released on conditional bail while the police investigation is ongoing.

Specialist and tactical enforcement units, digital and community investigation units and an economic crime unit were all involved in the raids.

Anyone who has any information that they believe may assist with the police with their enquiries is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Law.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

