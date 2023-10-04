An investigation has been launched after a man and a five-year-old girl was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Farnborough in Hampshire.

Police were called to Hawthorn Road outside Smyths Toy Superstore in the town centre at around 5:10pm yesterday. (Tuesday 3 October)

A 39 year-old man and a 5 year-old girl were involved in a collision with a blue Citroen C3.

The man wasn't hurt and the girl was treated for cuts and bruises.

Officers say a 50-year-old man from Farnborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and dangerous driving, and remains in custody.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Did you see a collision involving a blue car and two pedestrians in Farnborough this evening?

"The area was busy and we believe that some people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones that could help our enquiries.

"We would also like to speak to the driver of a silver Ford transit van who may have seen what happened.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230404120."

You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...