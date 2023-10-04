Missing skunk treated to homecoming meal of chicken wings and cottage cheese

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Sky the deaf skunk is found and reunited with her owner

A deaf skunk who sparked a country wide search after escaping from its home in Christchurch has been found safe and well.

Sky the skunk vanished on Friday 29 September after her owner Sharon Tyler accidentally left her back gate open.

After ITV News Meridian broadcast the story last night (3 October), a group gathered to search the streets of Christchurch.

Sky was finally discovered under a car just around the corner from her home.

She's now back at home with her owner and has been treated to chicken wings and cottage cheese.