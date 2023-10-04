Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw speaks to Oscar and his family.

The family of a five-year-old boy from Kent, who lost a toe when his foot became trapped in a railway station escalator, have revealed they plan to sue Network Rail.

Oscar Soper, and his parents, were heading home to Sittingbourne from London Bridge Station when the accident happened.

The family had been on a day out in the capital to celebrate New Year's Day when Oscar's wellington boot got stuck in the escalator.

"I put my welly boot in, and then I tried to get it out gently," Oscar said.

"Then it started to hurt, and then I screamed."

Oscar lost one of his toes in the incident. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I was in complete shock and terrified, that's why I just sprinted down the escalator as fast as I could", Oscar's mum Alyson Holland said.

"When I couldn't find the stop button, that's when I really panicked and I was just shouting and screaming for help.

"The escalator just kept going. His dad had to physically pull him out of the escalator.

"I'm not really over the situation - I re-live it every day probably, and I fear for him all the time now."

Oscar's mum Alyson Holland

Oscar's parents are now planning to take legal action against Network Rail following the incident.

Family Solicitor Ben Pepper said: "From my point of view, this type of accident should never have been allowed to happen.

"It's not the sort of event that any parent or any adult would ever foresee happening walking down an escalator.

"The baby toe, although it may seem insignificant, it can have huge impacts in later life on things like balance and walking and so on. Oscar may require orthotic shoes, cosmetic ties, other treatments, further surgeries.

"We will look into that for him and make sure he is adequately compensated."

Network Rail said its thoughts are with Oscar and his family following the incident at London Bridge station. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, a spokesperson for the firm said: “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers is always our number one priority and our thoughts are with Oscar and his family at this very difficult time.

“Everyone in Network Rail and particularly the team at London Bridge station are saddened by this incident, however, while the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”

