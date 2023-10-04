Seven people were rescued after the yacht they were on became stranded in a fast-flowing tide in the River Medina, Isle of Wight.

The 32-foot yacht was carrying seven people, including five Europeans undergoing sea training, when it lost engine power just beyond the floating bridge late last night (Tuesday 3rd).

The crew managed to secure the vessel to a post before radioing for help.

The Cowes RNLI lifeboat launched at 10.43pm and towed the yacht to Cowes Yacht Haven.

