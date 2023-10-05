A well-known historic Southampton pub which featured in the film Titanic has been badly damaged in a fire.

Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge and Hightown were called to the Platform Tavern on Town Quay at around 3am this morning. (Thursday 5 October).

They were battling smoke and flames coming from the building.

Posting on its social media accounts, a spokesperson for the pub said: "Hello folks! Sad message from us today.

"Our beautiful little pub had a fire early this morning. Thankfully, no one was inside, and all our staff are safe. We'll provide updates on our reopening soon.

"Thanks for your kind messages."

The inside has been badly damaged, but no-one was injured. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight FRS

Firefighters worked to clear the smoke from the pub using ventilation fans before handing it back to the landlord.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault.

The pub's history dates back to 1873 and it's known for featuring in the James Cameron movie, Titanic.

