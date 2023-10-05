Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

A shop believed to be the oldest working one in England is up for sale.

The Tulip Tree in Chiddingstone, west Kent, dates back to 1453 and was once owned by the father of Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry III.

The Grade I listed building includes a tea room, general store and post office.

However, anyone looking to take on the property is being told they must keep it as a shop.

The shop dates back to the 15th century. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The current owner, Nicoletta Fahie-Wilson, is putting the property up for £230,000 after running it for 10 years.

She says: "I think the key thing for me is that it continues to support the community and is part of a community hub.

"That's what we're about really."

Around 70% of the buildings in Chiddingstone are more than 200 years old.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...