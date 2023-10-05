Gillingham FC sack manager Neil Harris after three-match winless run

Gillingham Football Club has sacked manager Neil Harris with immediate effect.

The decision comes following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Crewe.

The Gills won their opening four games of the Sky Bet League Two season but are without a victory in their last three outings and sit eighth in the table, having finished 17th last term.

Harris joined the Kent club in February 2022 and just failed to keep them up as Gillingham were relegated from League One on the last day of the 2021-22 season on goal difference.

Gillingham said in a statement on the club website: "The club has decided it now wishes to go in a different direction and will begin the process of identifying a head coach to take the team forward."

David Livermore will also be leaving Priestfield, with Keith Millen set to take control of first-team matters on an interim basis with immediate effect ahead of Saturday's home game against MK Dons.

Gillingham's statement added: "The club wishes Neil and David best wishes in the future and we thank them for their hard work over the past two seasons."

