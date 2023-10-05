Gillingham players 'grieving' for Neil Harris after boss's sacking

Play Brightcove video

“I was hoping to play 9 holes of golf tomorrow, but I doubt I’ll be able to do that now.”

Keith Millen wasn’t expecting to be in the hot seat for Gillingham’s pre-match press conference this afternoon.

It’s fair to say, neither did the media team when they woke up. An invite to Neil Harris’ 1pm press conference was sent out to journalists, before it was pushed back to 2:30pm this morning.

Gillingham have sacked manager Neil Harris after 20 months at the club. Credit PA

Now we know why. After 20 months at Priestfield, Neil Harris arrived at a team meeting at 10:30am to tell them he’d been sacked and to say goodbye to his players and staff.

Presumably he was told over a video-call or phone call, as Gillingham owner Brad Gallinson is currently in Florida.

Millen, Gillingham's Head of Coaching, is taking over on an interim basis and took his first training session this morning.

"The timing is a shock. You don't make these decisions because you've lost on Tuesday, there'll be reasons for it but I've not been in those conversation upstairs.

"You have to give players a 24-hour grieving window and then after that they're professional footballers.

"I asked them what was your goal when the season started, achieving promotion, has that changed? No.

"Top of my list is to refocus the players. I am thinking about the tactics. I don't know how long I will be in interim charge. I am trying to plan for Saturday, and then Tuesday.

"But I won't be saying let's do this for Neil in the dressing room, because that's not right."

Play Brightcove video

It shocked Millen, it shocked the players and it certainly shocked the supporters.

Gillingham were bottom of League 2 at Christmas, staring at the prospect of spending this season out of the football league. Now they're currently in 8th, four points off top spot and one point off 2nd place.

In the minds of many supporters, that was enough to buy Harris a bit more time. Even though they're winless in three games, and are the joint lowest scorers in the division.

Not in the mind of owner Brad Gallinson.

But some Gillingham supporters were understanding of the decision.

David Robinson posted on X: "The style of play was awful. We [were] lucky with the wins we had. 9 goals in 11 games said it all. [It] Was never gonna work and he had no plan B."

Alan Collins added: "Surprised at the timing, but given the football on display I think it was evident his days were numbered. Clearly had the passion, but wasn't able to get the performances and results to sustain us long-term."

David Garth, from Gillingham FC Supporters Club said: “I'm still stunned, I'm trying to analyse why. Part of me says we're not scoring enough goals but the other part of me says we've won 6 games this season and only Notts County have won more."

The frontrunners for the job according to the bookmakers are former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson (6-4) and former Chatham Town boss and now Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey.

At his Crawley Town press conference today, he told reporters: "Just because I am linked to another job, nothing changes what I am doing here, I am fully focussed."

Further down the list include Chelsea legend Frank Lampard (25-1), former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley (8-1) and former Brighton boss Graham Potter at 25/1.

The club says they “wish to take a different direction”, whoever that new "Head Coach" is, there will be pressure from Day 1 to make sure that direction is back up the League Two table.