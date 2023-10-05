Play Brightcove video

Watch: Man confronts police officer who he caught throwing sandwich crusts onto the ground

A Tiktok user has shared a video of his confrontation with a police officer who he caught tossing bread crusts onto the ground.

After seeing the officer pull up in a patrol car outside his Oxfordshire house, the man starts filming and asks the officer what station he is from.

The officer tells the man he is from Witney Police Station.

The man then asks: "Have you got an excuse why you pull up outside my house and threw rubbish out your car?"

The police officer at first denies throwing anything out of the car, but then points down by the car at what are his sandwich crusts.

The homeowner then asks: "So you think it's okay to pull up outside somebody else's house and chuck your lunch or breakfast?

"If I'd done that outside a police officer, or if a litter enforcement officer saw me do that, I'd get nicked wouldn't I?"

The young officer then says: "I can fully understand where you're coming from and I understand.

"Maybe it didn't look so bad and I'll fully take that on board. I will keep that in mind for the future."

The officer points to sandwich crusts on the grass verge next to his patrol car. Credit: TikTok

The man then continues to ask the officer to pick up the crusts, getting noticeably angrier and swearing.

The officer says he will pick it up once the man leaves him and his fellow officer alone.

Eventually the officers picks up the crusts and get back into the vehicle.

With the man still recording the video, he says: "Don't chuck food outside your car again."

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video being widely shared on social media involving one of our officers.

“The video has been reviewed internally and we have spoken to the officer involved. We have also been to discuss the encounter and the officer’s actions with the individual who recorded the video.

"We strive to learn from our encounters with the public so the officer involved has been given a chance to reflect on their actions and learn from them.

“We will also be asking our independent scrutiny group, which is made up of members of the public, if they have any further recommendations for us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...