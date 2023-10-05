A 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder.

It follows an incident in Hampden Road, Slough, at about 11.20am on Saturday, 30th September, when officers received reports a man had been stabbed.

He was given medical treatment but died at the scene.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, a 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and possession of a bladed article.

