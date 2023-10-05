Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was killed in a crash in Wimborne.

The man had been cycling on the B3078 Julians Road at 10.11pm last night (Wednesday 4th) when he was hit by a car.

The rider of the bicycle sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. His family has been informed and the Coroner notified.

The driver of a red Vauxhall Astra, a local woman in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Julians Road was closed between the Pye Corner roundabout and the junction of the A31.

Police Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the traffic unit, said, “An investigation into this collision is underway andI am appealing to anyone who saw what happened or witnessed the Corsa being driven immediately after the collision to please get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from any motorists who were travelling along that stretch of the road at the time and may have captured anything of relevance on their dashcam.

“Our thoughts today are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230157876. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

